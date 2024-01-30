TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] is -15.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] price plunged by -8.94 percent to reach at -$1.05. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year TAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.07. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 11.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group ADR Fundamentals:

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

TAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.