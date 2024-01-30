Stifel slashes price target on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – find out why.

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] closed the trading session at $39.91. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Draftkings S.E.R.V.E.S Plants Over 1 Million Trees As a Part of Multi-Year Commitment With Arbor Day Foundation.

DraftKings

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As part of our ongoing initiative to give back to the communities where we live and work, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S (Service, Equity, Responsibility, Vitality, Environment, Sports) is proud to share the recent success of our employee volunteer tree planting projects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.22 percent and weekly performance of 5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.25M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 17596658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.32, while it was recorded at 38.77 for the last single week of trading, and 29.72 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.