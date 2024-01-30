Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] is 62.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PALI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 84.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 81.13%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Palisade Bio Announces Positive Preclinical Data of Lead Program PALI-2108 at the 2024 Crohn’s & Colitis Congress.

– Preclinical data demonstrated PALI-2108 to be safe and well tolerated.

– PALI-2108 is orally delivered and colon activated allowing for local activity with low systemic exposure.

Over the last 12 months, PALI stock dropped by -56.76%. The one-year Palisade Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.33. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.90 million, with 9.27 million shares outstanding and 8.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 292.22K shares, PALI stock reached a trading volume of 135301530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PALI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.13. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.94 for Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5811, while it was recorded at 0.6029 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0640 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Palisade Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.11 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

PALI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palisade Bio Inc posted 6.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PALI.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PALI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PALI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.