Morgan Stanley [MS] moved down -0.13: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $87.62 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Sustainable Signals: New Survey Shows High and Rising Individual Investor Interest in Sustainability.

Individual investors globally continue to be interested in sustainable investing (77%), with 54% planning to increase sustainable investments in the next year.

Developments over the last 12 months driving interest in sustainable investing include new climate science and financial performance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.80M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7427715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.21, while it was recorded at 87.54 for the last single week of trading, and 84.55 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.