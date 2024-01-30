Market cap of ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] reaches 852.78M – now what?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] price surged by 5.15 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 2:45 PM that ChargePoint Becomes One of the First EV Charging Providers to Receive FedRAMP Approval for the Implementation of Federal EV Charging Infrastructure.

ChargePoint cloud software solutions are now FedRAMP-approved, providing highest standards of data security for customers and drivers.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it is has become one of the first providers of EV charging solutions to receive Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) approval from the United States Federal Government. ChargePoint cloud software products now meet all FedRAMP requirements and will be included in the FedRAMP marketplace in the coming weeks.

The one-year CHPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.35. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2000, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

CHPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHPT.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.