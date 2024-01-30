Market cap of Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] reaches 282.21M – now what?

Cardlytics Inc [NASDAQ: CDLX] price surged by 24.61 percent to reach at $1.42. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 7:56 AM that Cardlytics Announces Successful Resolution of SRS Dispute and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Expects Preliminary Results to Allow Extension of Credit Facility Maturity Date to April 2025.

The one-year CDLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.69. The average equity rating for CDLX stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

CDLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, CDLX shares dropped by -24.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardlytics Inc Fundamentals:

Cardlytics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

CDLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardlytics Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc go to 44.10%.

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

