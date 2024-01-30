Market cap of BP plc ADR [BP] reaches 100.39B – now what?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $35.63 with a heavy trading volume of 7688836 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 2:37 PM that Castrol® Kicks Off 125th Anniversary by Becoming “Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson,” Including Barrett-Jackson Cup January 20-28, 2024.

Castrol’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Will Span a Year of Exciting New Future-focused Experiences, Products, and Branding.

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp group, is kicking off its 125th year by becoming the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson, including the presenting sponsor of the Barrett-Jackson Cup, to further strengthen its support of the automotive enthusiast community. The first auction of the year will be the Scottsdale Auction, running from January 20-28, 2024, where Castrol will roll out its bold new branding to the U.S. market. Castrol will be announcing additional experiential partnerships and new product innovations throughout its 125-year anniversary, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to meeting the future needs of the automotive community.

The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded -2.94% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, BP reached to a volume of 7688836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP plc ADR [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.24, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 36.63 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP plc ADR posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.