Market Analysts see Realty Income Corp. [O] gaining to $63. Time to buy?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.92. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Realty Income Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Allocation for Realty Income Corporation and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2023 common stock dividends. Additionally, Realty Income announced today the final calculation of the dividend tax status for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s (Spirit, formerly NYSE: SRC) 2023 common stock dividends and 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Series A Preferred Stock, formerly NYSE: SRC.PRA) dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution for both Realty Income and Spirit. The respective tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6300970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corp. stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for O stock reached $39.76 billion, with 723.92 million shares outstanding and 723.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, O reached a trading volume of 6300970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corp. [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $62.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corp. [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.02, while it was recorded at 55.26 for the last single week of trading, and 56.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corp. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.