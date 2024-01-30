Lyft Inc [LYFT] Stock trading around $13.08 per share: What’s Next?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.08. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

Lyft Inc stock has also gained 2.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has inclined by 38.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.81% and lost -12.74% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $5.14 billion, with 361.55 million shares outstanding and 332.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 7554155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lyft Inc [LYFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 123.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.