Geron Corp. [GERN] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $4

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.43%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 895,930 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on January 17, 2024, at an exercise price of $1.92 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 873,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 22,930 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of a certain regulatory milestone, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting date. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018, and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock dropped by -37.39%. The one-year Geron Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.31. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 543.06 million shares outstanding and 459.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 7829659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3580.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp. Fundamentals:

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

GERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corp. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.