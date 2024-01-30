FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] Revenue clocked in at $58.15 million, up 11.11% YTD: What’s Next?

FaZe Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FAZE] closed the trading session at $0.20. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM that FaZe Clan Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Plan of Merger with GameSquare.

Special meeting to take place virtually on February 16, 2024.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (“FaZe Clan” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FAZE) today announced the Company is holding a special meeting of stockholders on February 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET) to vote on the previously announced merger with GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (“GameSquare”) (Nasdaq:GAME). FaZe Clan’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 11, 2024, may attend the Special Meeting via a live interactive webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.11 percent and weekly performance of 29.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, FAZE reached to a volume of 6548305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

FAZE stock trade performance evaluation

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.45. With this latest performance, FAZE shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1940, while it was recorded at 0.2759 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3163 for the last 200 days.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FaZe Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FAZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FAZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.