Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Revenue clocked in at $21.93 billion, down -7.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $18.89. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today reported full-year and fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.49 percent and weekly performance of 4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 10771894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.