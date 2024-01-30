Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] Stock trading around $34.26 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.26. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 11:03 AM that Citizens Launches Seventh Annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest.

Today Citizens announced it has opened its annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, which will again recognize the positive contributions small businesses make within their communities. Now in its seventh year, the contest will award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across Citizens’ footprint, including 10 minority-owned and 10 women-owned businesses. This year, for the first time, Citizens will also set aside five of its 30 awards exclusively for veteran-owned businesses along with five other qualifying businesses. The contest is open until 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 1, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Citizens created the Small Business Community Champion Award program as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen local economies and communities. To date, the program has awarded more than $1.2 million, helping 112 small businesses to further expand their operations, offer valuable products and services to customers, and support community growth.

Citizens Financial Group Inc stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has inclined by 44.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.10% and gained 3.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $15.97 billion, with 466.42 million shares outstanding and 463.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 6072204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.05, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.31 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.