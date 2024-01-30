Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] Stock trading around $63.94 per share: What’s Next?

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] loss -0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $63.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Schwab Launches thinkorswim® ‘Guest Pass’, Offering a 30-Day Test-Drive of Its Award-Winning Trading Platforms.

Schwab also announces another round of enhancements to the retail trading experience on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile, deepening customization, promoting greater ease-of-use, and providing more streaming data.

Schwab today announced the launch of thinkorswim Guest Pass, a program that provides 30-day trial access to the thinkorswim trading platform suite without the need for a Schwab account. The firm also announced a new set of enhancements to the trading features and functionality on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 5500198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $71.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.37.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.96, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 57.88 for the last 200 days.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 5.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.