Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] is -18.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained 6.60% or 0.07 points to close at $1.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6729528 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones, and 2024 Financial Outlook.

Significant momentum behind LYFGENIA launch with 35 Qualified Treatment Centers accepting patient referrals and payer agreements in place covering approximately 200 million U.S. lives.

Anticipate 85 to 105 patient starts (cell collections) across commercial portfolio in 2024 with first patient start for LYFGENIA expected in Q1 2024.

The daily chart for BLUE points out that the company has recorded -71.39% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.82M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 6729528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4311, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2195 for the last 200 days.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bluebird bio Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 186.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.