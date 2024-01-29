why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.05

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.47 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM that European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation Application for PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin) with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Bladder Cancer.

– Pivotal trial found the enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab combination significantly extended overall and progression-free survival –.

– If approved, PADCEV with KEYTRUDA would be the first combination in the EU to offer an alternative to platinum-containing chemotherapy, the current standard of care in first-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.16M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 47011170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.82, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.37%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $112.63 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.