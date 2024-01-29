Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Is Currently -1.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -1.84% or -0.61 points to close at $32.62 with a heavy trading volume of 9351318 shares. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 6:14 PM that Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings on February 13, 2024.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -44.66% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 9351318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.43, while it was recorded at 34.13 for the last single week of trading, and 31.91 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

