Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $33.42 billion, up 2.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 12:50 PM that Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends.

The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.61. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $40.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 37.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

TFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 16.00%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.