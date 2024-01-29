TD Cowen slashes price target on Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] – find out why.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $103.00. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 6:04 PM that ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, February 2, 2024. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells, and Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Driscoll will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (888) 516-2433 (Toll-free) or (929) 477-0431 (Local). Please reference passcode 6192047 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.

Exxon Mobil Corp. stock has also gained 6.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XOM stock has declined by -5.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.30% and gained 3.02% year-on date.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $411.67 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding and 3.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.01M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 20722941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $124.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.15, while it was recorded at 99.89 for the last single week of trading, and 107.00 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corp. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to -10.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $278.1 billion, or None% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.