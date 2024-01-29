Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $30.09. The company report on January 28, 2024 at 10:46 PM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR THE BIG GAME IN LAS VEGAS.

Las Vegas’ largest airline adds more flights and itineraries from Kansas City and San Francisco for fans to travel to the biggest football game of the year!.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is gearing up for the Big Game weekend in Las Vegas with more flights for football fans in Kansas City and San Francisco.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.19 percent and weekly performance of 0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 9924619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $28.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.25.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.10, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 29.88 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 25.99%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.