SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] is -23.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 11:23 AM that SoFi Launches Small Business Financing Marketplace.

SoFi Bolsters Its Breadth of Financial Services Products and Offerings to Help Americans Find the Small and Medium Business Financing They Seek.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, announced today the expansion of its new small business marketplace within the SoFi product experience. With this addition, SoFi will now be able to better support millions of American small business owners’ financing needs by connecting them to SoFi’s network of providers.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.63. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.55.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

SOFI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SoFi Technologies Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.