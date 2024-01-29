Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -76.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.27. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Panbela Exceeds 50% Enrollment for Aspire Trial in Pancreatic Cancer, Exceeding Anticipated Timelines with Accelerated Momentum.

Interim Data Analysis Anticipated in Mid-2024.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -37.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBLA stock has declined by -74.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.76% and lost -76.67% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 297.21K shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 14388981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $410.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA stock trade performance evaluation

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.85. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -79.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 72.22 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted -3408/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2223/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBLA.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PBLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PBLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.