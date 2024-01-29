NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Is Currently -0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -0.95% or -5.86 points to close at $610.31 with a heavy trading volume of 38907494 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 11:30 AM that Wave of EV Makers Choose NVIDIA DRIVE for Automated Driving.

Li Auto Selects DRIVE Thor for Next-Gen EVs; GWM, ZEEKR and Xiaomi Develop AI-Driven Cars Powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Orin.

The daily chart for NVDA points out that the company has recorded 32.97% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.79M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 38907494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $674.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 16.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 86.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.71 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 508.25, while it was recorded at 607.07 for the last single week of trading, and 431.56 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.