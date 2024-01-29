Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell -23.50% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Lumen Technologies sets fourth quarter 2023 earnings call date.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Feb. 6, 2024. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter 2023 results, including the company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen’s Investor Relations website.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.9. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5342, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7279 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Lumen Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

LUMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 126.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.