General Motors Company [GM] stock Initiated by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $40

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $35.18 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that GM Promotes Executives to Lead the Next Phase of the Company’s Growth Strategy.

Ken Morris and Josh Tavel named to new leadership roles in product development under GM President Mark Reuss .

Rory Harvey to assume leadership responsibility for all global regions; Marissa West named senior vice president and president, GM North America.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.23M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 14173475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $45.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.86.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 35.12 for the last single week of trading, and 33.79 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 3.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.