Ford Motor Co. [F] moved up 0.44: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $11.39. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q4, Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results in the context of the company’s ambitious Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.56 percent and weekly performance of 1.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.11M shares, F reached to a volume of 35470518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $12.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

Ford Motor Co. [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -7.81%.

There are presently around $30.75 billion, or None% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.