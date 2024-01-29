For Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 1.55% or 0.63 points to close at $41.34 with a heavy trading volume of 10663513 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on February 8, 2024.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its second quarter fiscal year 2024 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded 151.61% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.11M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 10663513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $30.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.71, while it was recorded at 41.75 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.08 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.