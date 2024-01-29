Evercore ISI lifts PG&E Corp. [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.99 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.18M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 15688503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corp. [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corp. [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corp. [PCG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corp. [PCG]

There are presently around $44.17 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.