Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $22

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] loss -3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $15.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 12:33 PM that See the Unexpected with Cunard as Luxury Cruise Line Launches its 2024 Cunard Showcases.

In 2024, Cunard Showcases will transport you to worlds of discovery through the power of live performances.

With a spectacular line-up of critically acclaimed shows, exclusive to Cunard, this new program of entertainment is the first of its kind at sea, in collaboration with award-winning theatre producers, directors, writers, choreographers, and performers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.54M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 39286330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carnival Corp. [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.