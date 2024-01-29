Avantor Inc. [AVTR] Is Currently 3.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.00%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Avantor® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February, 14, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor’s website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, AVTR stock dropped by -2.45%. The one-year Avantor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.07. The average equity rating for AVTR stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.33 billion, with 674.30 million shares outstanding and 659.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, AVTR stock reached a trading volume of 12906659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avantor Inc. [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

AVTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, AVTR shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.55, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avantor Inc. Fundamentals:

Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AVTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 22.45%.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.