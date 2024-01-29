AT&T, Inc. [T] gain 3.04% so far this year. What now?

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.29. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:34 AM that AT&T Delivers Strong 2023 Results, Cash from Operations and Free Cash Flow Driven by 5G and Fiber Growth.

AT&T’s multi-year, investment-led strategy delivers improved free cash flow as company attracts and retains profitable customers.

– AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) delivered strong fourth-quarter and full-year results highlighted by profitable 5G and AT&T Fiber subscriber gains. As a result, the company posted strong operating income and cash from operations, and surpassed its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA*, mobility service and broadband revenue growth as well as its previously increased guidance for free cash flow*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38517823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AT&T, Inc. stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.86%.

The market cap for T stock reached $123.62 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.28M shares, T reached a trading volume of 38517823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T, Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T, Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for AT&T, Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 1.32%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $77.81 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.