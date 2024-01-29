Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $159.12 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $159.12. The company report on January 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Riley Keough Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50592686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1644.35 billion, with 10.24 billion shares outstanding and 9.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.51M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 50592686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $184.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 97.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.89, while it was recorded at 156.91 for the last single week of trading, and 132.46 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $1.23 trillion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.