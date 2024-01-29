Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $177.25 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.73%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Ava Hahn Joins AMD as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

“I want to thank Harry for the role he has played leading our legal, government relations and public affairs teams during a period of significant growth and transformation,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “I am excited to welcome Ava to AMD. Her extensive experience leading legal functions for multiple technology companies will be an invaluable asset as we enter our next phase of growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 136.62%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.25. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $286.35 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.56M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 107049472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $159.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 216.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.37, while it was recorded at 174.49 for the last single week of trading, and 114.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 12.86%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.