Aclarion Inc [ACON] moved up 52.28: Why It’s Important

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 52.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.84. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aclarion Expands Nociscan Access Into Phoenix With Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor Juan Uribe, MD.

Dr. Uribe is Chief of the Division of Spinal Disorders, Volker K. H. Sonntag Chair of Spine Research, and Vice Chairman of Neurosurgery at Barrow Neurological Institute.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33498494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aclarion Inc stands at 20.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.56%.

The market cap for ACON stock reached $23.37 million, with 8.23 million shares outstanding and 4.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.00K shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 33498494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 292.16.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, ACON shares dropped by -19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Aclarion Inc [ACON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclarion Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -345.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACON.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc [ACON]

The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.