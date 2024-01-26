Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] moved up 2.25: Why It’s Important

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.45%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Operating revenues were $1.67 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $782.2 million from $889.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $116.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $142.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net loss per share was $1.03 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss per share of $1.27 for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $530.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $173.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock dropped by -2.74%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.7. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 1.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.89 billion, with 113.37 million shares outstanding and 95.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 2534362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $113.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYNN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.61.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.57, while it was recorded at 94.02 for the last single week of trading, and 97.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Ltd. Fundamentals:

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.66.

WYNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Ltd. posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WYNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.