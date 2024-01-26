why Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -11.37%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Tritium Unveils Autocharge Software Capability for RTM and PKM Chargers; Partner Lynkwell Leads on Implementation of Innovative Feature.

Update complements Tritium’s Plug and Charge offering to further elevate seamless end-to-end charging experience for EV drivers and fleet operators.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 3003634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.35. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1885, while it was recorded at 0.1366 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6967 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

