Wall Street Analyst Reiterated American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that American Eagle Outfitters Raises Fourth Quarter Guidance Reflecting Record Holiday Sales.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced that fourth quarter-to-date revenue, through Saturday, December 30, 2023, is up approximately 8%, with American Eagle tracking up high single digits and Aerie up in the low teens.

The company is raising its fourth quarter outlook for revenue to be up low double digits, including a four point positive contribution from the 53rd week, as previously discussed. Operating profit is now expected to be approximately $130 million, up from previous guidance of $105 to $115 million. This guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges. The improved outlook is a result of record holiday sales and strong merchandise margins.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.44. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $21.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of approximately 8.28% of shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with approximately 5.83% ownership.