Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.62%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share payable March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024. This represents an increase of 15 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Over the last 12 months, ROL stock rose by 18.42%. The one-year Rollins, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.04. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.82 billion, with 492.45 million shares outstanding and 277.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ROL stock reached a trading volume of 2617766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rollins, Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $44.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 44.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

ROL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.03, while it was recorded at 43.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rollins, Inc. Fundamentals:

Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

ROL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rollins, Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 14.70%.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.