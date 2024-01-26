Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exelixis Inc [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelixis Inc [NASDAQ: EXEL] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.09 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Exelixis Announces Detailed Results of Phase 3 CONTACT-02 Pivotal Trial Evaluating Cabozantinib in Combination with Atezolizumab in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Presented at ASCO GU 2024.

– Cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 35% in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer –.

– Findings to be presented during an oral presentation at ASCO GU 2024 –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 3017588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $26.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 22.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exelixis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelixis Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]

The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.