Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Stock trading around $38.95 per share: What’s Next?

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.10%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 5:44 PM that Synovus announces earnings for the fourth quarter 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.41 vs. $1.35 in 4Q22.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.80 vs. $1.35 in 4Q22.

Over the last 12 months, SNV stock dropped by -1.86%. The one-year Synovus Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.29. The average equity rating for SNV stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.71 billion, with 146.71 million shares outstanding and 145.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SNV stock reached a trading volume of 2689804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $42.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13.

SNV Stock Performance Analysis:

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.08, while it was recorded at 38.36 for the last single week of trading, and 30.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synovus Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Synovus Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

SNV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synovus Financial Corp. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to -1.40%.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.