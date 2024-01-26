ROTH MKM lifts Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rain Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: RAIN] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Rain Oncology Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Pathos AI for $1.16 in Cash per Share Plus Contingent Value Rights.

The Rain Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the proposed Offer, Merger and related transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (collectively, the “Transaction”). The upfront cash consideration represents a 17% premium over Rain’s unaffected stock price as of October 13, 2023. The Rain Board reached this determination following a comprehensive review of the proposal, along with the outcome of an extensive process to review strategic alternatives with the assistance of its independent financial and legal advisors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 239.27K shares, RAIN reached a trading volume of 3705782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Rain Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rain Oncology Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

How has RAIN stock performed recently?

Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, RAIN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1624, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1431 for the last 200 days.

Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rain Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.58 and a Current Ratio set at 5.58.

Earnings analysis for Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rain Oncology Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAIN.

Insider trade positions for Rain Oncology Inc [RAIN]

The top three institutional holders of RAIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RAIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RAIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.