Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] Is Currently -3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [NYSE: MMC] slipped around -7.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $191.09 at the close of the session, down -3.83%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Marsh McLennan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Results.

Full-Year Revenue Growth of 10%; Underlying Revenue Growth of 9%Full-Year GAAP Operating Income Increases 23%; Adjusted Operating Income Increases 17%Full-Year GAAP EPS of $7.53; Adjusted EPS Increases 17% to $7.99Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $1.52; Adjusted EPS Increases 14% to $1.68.

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 3389433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $203.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.66.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.73, while it was recorded at 197.29 for the last single week of trading, and 188.57 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]

The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.