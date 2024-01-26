Market cap of Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] reaches 376.55M – now what?

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.49%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Royalty Corp. Endorses Net-Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge at COP 28.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to report President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Melbye, presented his views at the COP 28 Net-Zero Nuclear Pavilion in a panel discussion addressing the sustainability of the uranium sector. The panel was part of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and hosted by the World Nuclear Association and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. While at COP 28, URC demonstrated its support to the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, as one of 120 industry signatories.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, launched at COP 28 on December 5, 2023, commits to industry support for a tripling of global nuclear capacity by 2050. Twenty-two countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, and Canada, made the same declaration to tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050 from a 2020 base in support of their net-zero commitments. The declaration recognizes the importance of extending lifetimes of existing reactors and supporting development and construction of nuclear reactors such as small modular and other advanced reactors for power generation.

Over the last 12 months, UROY stock rose by 28.46%. The one-year Uranium Royalty Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.09. The average equity rating for UROY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $376.55 million, with 99.80 million shares outstanding and 92.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, UROY stock reached a trading volume of 2449096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

UROY Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Royalty Corp Fundamentals:

Uranium Royalty Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 86.38 and a Current Ratio set at 193.60.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UROY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UROY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UROY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.