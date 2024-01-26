Market cap of SLM Corp. [SLM] reaches 4.49B – now what?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] price surged by 3.44 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $164 Million, $0.72 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2023 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $564 Million, $2.41 Per Diluted Share.

Full-Year 2023 Private Education Loan Originations of $6.4 Billion, Up 7% From Year-Ago Period.

The one-year SLM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $22.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.34.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corp. [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.70 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

SLM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

SLM Corp. [SLM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.