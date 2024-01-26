Market Analysts see Danaher Corp. [DHR] gaining to $240. Time to buy?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] loss -0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $227.39 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Danaher, Jennifer Doudna, and Innovative Genomics Institute Launch Danaher-IGI Beacon for CRISPR Cures with Aim to Address Hundreds of Diseases Using Gene-editing Platform Solution.

New collaborative research center based at University of California, Berkeley, plans to develop platform approaches that can be easily modified to develop gene-editing medicines for hundreds of devastating illnesses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Innovative model aims to dramatically reduce preclinical and clinical development time and expense for investigational rare disease therapies that currently struggle to attract funding.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3468280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corp. [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $243.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corp. [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.10, while it was recorded at 230.22 for the last single week of trading, and 216.94 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corp. posted 2.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.