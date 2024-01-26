Market Analysts see Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [NYSE: BKD] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.73. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Brookdale Reports December 2023 Occupancy.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for December 2023.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc stock has also gained 5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKD stock has inclined by 49.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.32% and lost -1.55% year-on date.

The market cap for BKD stock reached $1.08 billion, with 187.25 million shares outstanding and 168.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, BKD reached a trading volume of 2477402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

BKD stock trade performance evaluation

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc go to 10.00%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.