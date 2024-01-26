Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA] Is Currently 5.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [NASDAQ: KZIA] gained 5.57% or 0.02 points to close at $0.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2599926 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 7:30 AM that KAZIA CONTINUES BOARD RENEWAL WITH TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of pharma industry executive, Mr. Robert Apple to Kazia’s Board of the Directors (the “Board”) as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Apple brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the pharma industry to Kazia, including 16 years with Antares Pharma, Inc. (“Antares”) as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and went on to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2016 until its acquisition by Halozyme Therapeutics in 2022. Mr. Apple also served on the Board of Directors at Antares from 2016 until May 2022. He previously served on the Boards of Directors of InKine Pharmaceutical, PaxMedica Inc., and Kerathin Inc.

The daily chart for KZIA points out that the company has recorded -57.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 122.86K shares, KZIA reached to a volume of 2599926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZIA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZIA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, KZIA shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4745, while it was recorded at 0.3539 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8944 for the last 200 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

