Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] moved down -24.97: Why It’s Important

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: INBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -24.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.23%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split.

The reverse stock split was approved by Intelligent Bio Solutions’ stockholders at the annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders held on December 13, 2023, with the final ratio to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors within the ratio range authorized by shareholders. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the Company’s per share trading price and bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirement regarding minimum share price.

Over the last 12 months, INBS stock dropped by -99.05%. The one-year Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.24. The average equity rating for INBS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.97 million, with 8.73 million shares outstanding and 8.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, INBS stock reached a trading volume of 3884570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

INBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.23. With this latest performance, INBS shares dropped by -32.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3292, while it was recorded at 0.2932 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5474 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

INBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc posted -2.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INBS.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.