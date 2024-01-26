Humana Inc. [HUM] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $360

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.74%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:35 AM that Humana Appoints President of Enterprise Growth.

David Dintenfass to lead new centralized function focused on customer experience, sales and marketing.

Leading health insurer and health care services company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it has named David Dintenfass as President of Enterprise Growth. In this new role, Dintenfass will have responsibility for leading the company’s growth plan with a primary focus on customer acquisition, retention, and experience. The creation of this position, and its emphasis on the customer and digital experience, will help Humana deliver on its long-term strategy and maximize long-term growth within the Medicare Advantage market. By 2030, one in five Americans is projected to be 65 years old or older, and Humana is the second largest MA provider in the U.S. with more than 5 million customers today.

Over the last 12 months, HUM stock dropped by -28.98%. The one-year Humana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.58. The average equity rating for HUM stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.75 billion, with 124.97 million shares outstanding and 122.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, HUM stock reached a trading volume of 10824541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $504.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-26-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 16.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.73.

HUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Humana Inc. [HUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.68 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 467.32, while it was recorded at 395.29 for the last single week of trading, and 483.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Humana Inc. Fundamentals:

Humana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

HUM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Humana Inc. posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 13.55%.

Humana Inc. [HUM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.