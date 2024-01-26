Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Is Currently 1.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] gained 1.45% or 0.34 points to close at $23.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3259202 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Norton Partners with Award-Winning Creator Dan Levy to Bring Real-Time Scam Detection App, Norton Genie, to the Masses.

Norton Genie, the world’s leading scam detection app by Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), is now available to the general public. To shine a light on one of the most pervasive cyber threats of our time – scams – Norton has partnered with the multi-hyphenate Emmy® award winning creator Dan Levy to bring awareness to the new free app that helps people determine in real-time if a text, email or social media post is legitimate.

“At this point cyber scams are everywhere. I get emails every week claiming I need to click some random link in order to ‘claim a prize.’ So, when Norton approached me to help them in fighting back against cyber scams, I was happy to get involved,” said Dan Levy. “It’s so easy these days to get tricked into opening, clicking, or sharing shady links. The fact that Genie helps identify these scams and keeps people from falling victim to sharing money or personal information is such an important tool.”.

The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded 20.77% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 3259202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $26.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 23.59 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 12.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.